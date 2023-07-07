LMAO! Alleged Burglar Outright Gives Up On Apparent Robbery After Literally Nobody Takes Him Seriously

This is absolutely hilarious!

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is on the search for a man who allegedly attempted to rob an Atlanta nail salon, but instead completely embarrassed himself and became nothing more than someone to point and laugh at.

Video from Monday afternoon’s “crime scene” shows a man walking into Nail1st with his hand in a bag. He then apparently starts yelling “get on the ground!” and “give me your money!” to multiple women (who appear to be employees) in the business. But hilariously, not a single one of them moves.

When the alleged “burglar” realized he was being ignored, he then apparently walked over to a man who was working behind the counter in an apparent attempt to get money. But the same thing happened … the employee straight up ignored him and picked up the ringing phone.

The alleged “robber” then walks around the business — looking completely clueless — and eventually leaves.

Just embarrassing!

WATCH:

Man attempts to rob nail salon in Atlanta but gives up after employees & customers barely even acknowledge him pic.twitter.com/9PKmbsvkFX — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) July 7, 2023

What an ignoramus.

Nobody should be robbing anybody — “thou shalt not steal,” hello! — but if you’re allegedly going to try do it, how on earth does it end up being a disaster like this?

First off, this clown shouldn’t have made it so obvious that he apparently didn’t have a gun. That was clear from the huge bag that covered literally half his arm. And is it just me, or was this man’s hand in a box that was in the bag? (RELATED: What On Earth?! Woman Outright Loses Her Mind And Smashes Stuff In An Airport Because She Couldn’t Get A Refund)

See, ain’t nobody taking you seriously with that nonsense!

What an idiot … but thanks for the comedic gold nonetheless.