Boston Socialists Run Socialist Out Of Party For Not Being Socialist Enough

A member of the Massachusetts House has left Boston’s Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) chapter before a vote for expulsion, Politico reported Monday.

The Boston DSA has accused Democratic Massachusetts state Rep. Mike Connolly, a self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist, of violating numerous internal policies, including supporting more moderate Democrats and backing a rent control plan from Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Politico reported. Connolly, who has been a vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, ascended to the House in 2016 after defeating incumbent Tim Toomey Jr., The Intercept reported. (RELATED: NY Communist Party Leader Worked For AOC)

“It won’t change anything in terms of my policy preferences,” Connolly told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“It would be unfair to my Cambridge and Somerville constituents to continue defending myself over the course of the next two to three weeks as this complicated and unprecedented bifurcated voting process unfolded, especially when there’s so much important work for us,” Connolly said.

The “charges” brought forth by Boston DSA’s leadership were absurd. They cited a 2021 by-law and a 2022 member survey as the basis for expelling or censuring me for endorsements I made in the year 2020. Back in elementary school, we learned that’s called “Ex Post Facto.” Some… https://t.co/ezDGeiez7a — Mike Connolly (@MikeConnollyMA) July 10, 2023

Connolly blamed the move to oust him on new leadership at the DSA, according to Politico.

“We want to publicly distance ourselves from his brand of establishment-friendly progressivism,” read the amendment to the motion to expel.

Chapters have sought to solidify their hard ideological lines when it comes to backing political candidates, with the Providence DSA rescinding its endorsement for state Rep David Morales, who voted to re-elect a moderate for House speaker.

In an amendment to the motion for expulsion, eight chapter members offered to censure Connolly instead of fully expelling him.

The Boston DSA did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

