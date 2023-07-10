Four-Year-Old Falls Out Of Fourth Floor Window, Dies: REPORT

A four-year-old boy died Monday afternoon after falling out of an apartment window in New York City, according to reports.

The child reportedly fell from a fourth-floor window in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, after 2 pm, according to ABC 7 New York. Witnesses were reportedly devastated by the sight of the boy. Police reportedly said the child’s injuries were indicative of a fall from an elevated position. (RELATED: REPORT: 2 Babies Found Dead In Daycare Bathroom)

UPDATE: A 4-year-old died Monday after police say he fell out of the window of a residential building in East Flatbush. Police said the boy fell out of the fourth-floor window at 3301 Farragut Road. @HannahKliger reports. https://t.co/rbPJHAGwF4 — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) July 10, 2023

Witnesses say a bunch of strangers rushed to the scene and tried to “get him where he needed to be”, according to CBS News. An eyewitness, Nashawna Harvey, said “This is bad, just bad.”

The child was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the 4-year-old’s death, according to ABC 7.

An investigation into how the boy fell and if there were window guards in place has begun, NBC New York reported.