Doctors Deliver 10 Sets Of Twins At One California Hospital In ‘Baby Boom’

A California hospital experienced a surge in twin births when doctors delivered 10 sets of twins, according to a Monday press release.

Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s staff are used to delivering sets of twins and multiples, but doctors and nurses were surprised at the “twin baby boom” that took place in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the press release reads.

Cedars-Sinai is reporting a “twin boom” after a whopping 10 sets of twins were delivered NICU simultaneously. https://t.co/bO6KX6EyzI — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) July 3, 2023

“We are very excited,” NICU assistant nurse manager Ashley Richardson said. “We are used to twins and multiples but not this many at once, so it’s keeping us on our toes.” (RELATED: Three Cousins Create Special Bond Learning They’re All Pregnant With Twins)

The twins, ranging in weight from roughly two to six pounds and most sets being boys, also surprised some parents, according to the press release. Rabbi Mendel and Hindi Mintz called it a “double blessing” when they discovered they were pregnant with their two babies.

Parent Jordan Edelstein said the twin births were a great bonding experience for all the mothers and fathers, according to Cedars-Sinai.

“I was surprised there were two, let alone 10 sets of twins, but it’s been great to connect with other parents and see their journey,” Edelstein said. “It’s comforting to see so many other families experiencing the same thing.”

Another parent, Samantha Pearlman, gave birth to twin girls and said it was nice talking with the other parents about the “baby boom.”

“We’ve been keeping in touch, which is really wonderful, talking and exchanging numbers,” Samantha said, according to the press release.

NICU associate director Bevin Merideth said meeting her own then-newborn twin sisters in the same hospital is one of the reasons she decided to become a nurse.