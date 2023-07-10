Climate Czar John Kerry Says Ukraine War Is ‘Exacerbating The Problem’ On Climate Change

Former Secretary of State John Kerry claimed Monday that the war in Ukraine was making climate change worse, citing damage to infrastructure that releases so-called “greenhouse gasses.”

Kerry said that damage inflicted by Russian missile attacks and bombs was releasing the gasses due to damage to various targets hit during the Russian campaign. “Lots of parts of the world are exacerbating the problem right now, but when you have bombs going off and you have damage to septic tanks or to power centers, etc., you have an enormous release of greenhouse gas and methane, you know, all of the family of greenhouse gases, and the result is, it’s adding to the problem,” Kerry, who was named as “climate czar” by President Joe Biden, told MSNBC host Ana Cabrera on “Ana Cabrera Reports.” (RELATED: Biden’s Energy Secretary Says ‘We Can All Learn From China’ On Climate Policy)

WATCH:



Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022, launching a massive attack across the country. The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, and recently announced they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks and earlier announced that a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided.

The Biden administration announced plans to primarily send M864 155-millimeter artillery shells, known as Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM), which dispense smaller explosive weapons over an area to attack personnel and vehicles. Cluster munitions are controversial due to the risk posed by “dud” submunitions that could cause harm to civilians long after a conflict is over and were last manufactured in the 1990s, the Washington Post reported.

“I’m not — believe me, that’s — fight in Ukraine is a fight that we have to make, that the world has to make, the values at stake are enormously important to all of us, so I’m not suggesting in any fashion that this is not a fight we shouldn’t be involved in, but I am saying that there are ancillary impacts as a result of it,” Kerry continued.

Kerry previously praised China for its efforts on climate policy, even as that country approved 168 new power plants fueled by coal in 2022, according to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and Global Energy Monitor (GEM).

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.