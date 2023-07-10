Disney World Ridership Reportedly Drops Amid Feud With Ron DeSantis

Disney World’s ridership has dropped in the summer of 2023 and visitors are experiencing shorter wait times to enjoy the park’s biggest attractions, according to wait time data tracked by Touring Plans.

Average wait times have dropped across Disney World’s four parks compared to 2022 levels, Touring Plans data analyzed by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) shows. Disney World’s Hollywood Studios theme park had its third-slowest day in the past year on July 4, Touring Plans data shows. Its July 4 wait time dropped from 44 minutes in 2022 to 18 minutes Tuesday, WSJ data analysis concluded.

Disney World Hasn’t Felt This Empty in Years https://t.co/dFGWm5pa5y pic.twitter.com/8CKTIWnfhU — James Pethokoukis (@JimPethokoukis) July 10, 2023

The average wait time at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park dropped from 31 minutes in 2022 to 27 minutes for Independence Day, Touring Plans found. Touring Plans data is based on wait times posted on the Disney app for rides. Disney World’s Animal Kingdom park had its July 4 wait time drop from 34 to 25 minutes and its EPCOT theme park saw wait times go down from 35 to 27 minutes. (RELATED: DeSantis Campaign Raises $20 Million In Second Quarter, Trailing Trump’s Haul)

Disney raised prices for the parks under previous CEO Bob Chapek, who longtime Disney CEO Bob Iger replaced in November 2022, WSJ reported in August 2022. Disney is currently facing difficulties with its streaming platform and a political battle with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The GOP presidential candidate signed legislation in February revoking Disney’s special benefits after Disney publicly opposed Florida’s legislation preventing K-3 classes from featuring gender ideology and sexual content.

Disney fought DeSantis’ legislation by signing last-second legal agreements with the governing board that oversaw the company’s special privileges. The DeSantis administration responded by challenging Disney’s legal agreements in a legal battle that remains ongoing. A May poll showed Disney’s reputation fell significantly because of its feud with DeSantis and it was ranked as the fifth-most polarizing company in the U.S., Axios reported at the time.

