Editor Daily Rundown: America Rapidly Becoming Nation Of Loners

WIDE MAJORITY OF AMERICANS LOVE SUPREME COURT’S SMACKDOWN OF RACIST ADMISSIONS PRACTICES… RICHARD HANANIA: Do you approve or disapprove of Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action? White: 65% approve, 23% disapprove Hispanics: 45%-30% Blacks: 43%-36% Both sexes, all races, every age group, every level of income. All reject race-based governance. (SCREENGRAB, LINK)