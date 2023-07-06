LMAO! It Took The Internet One Day To Hate Mark Zuckerberg’s New ‘Twitter Killer’

Now this is absolutely hilarious.

As Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk continue to battle, we have another development in their saga as Zuckerberg‘s Meta has released a new app called Threads, which is being labeled a “Twitter Killer.” But it looks like controversy is already swirling around the app, with free speech being the only thing killed right now.

When Threads was first launched, people flocked to sign up, but the quick reactions are now bringing more questions than anything. Not even 24 hours into the kick off, and we already have several examples of Threads blasting people with censorship, including slapping warning labels on accounts.

“Are you sure you want to follow -account name here-,” Thread asks users. “This account has repeatedly posted false information that was reviewed by independent fact-checkers or went against our Community Guidelines.”

Just downloaded and signed up for the new Meta app “Threads” meant to imitate Twitter I posted once about wanting to expose Biden’s corrupt government and they’ve already flagged me for censorship Great platform Zuck pic.twitter.com/2RhusHRo7v — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 6, 2023

Surprise, surprise, surprise!

And it’s worse than just censorship too, because apparently there’s private data collection issues as well because the app appears to link people’s Instagram accounts to Threads accounts. So if they try to delete Threads, it then tries to delete their Instagram as well. Quite frankly, it sounds like an outright disaster, but is anybody shocked? (RELATED: Far From Over! Bud Light’s Decline To Reportedly Extend Into Fall)

Because, of course, you would expect this from *clears throat* Meta.