‘Kind Of Turned Me On’: Fox News Host Makes Stunning Admission About Biden’s Rage-Fueled Tantrums

A Fox News host admitted on Monday that she was “turned on” by reports that President Joe Biden yells and curses at his staff.

Fox News Host Lisa Kennedy said that Biden screaming obscenities at his staff is “a quirk” and admitted it turned her on during an episode of “Outnumbered” on Monday. Kennedy’s comments came during a panel discussion about an Axios report that said that Biden goes on rage-fueled tantrums inside the White House, some of which are reportedly so intense that staff avoid having private meetings with him entirely. (RELATED: Fox Abruptly Cuts To Commercial As Hosts Point Outside Studio Windows, Seemingly Concerned)

“Swearing at people, it’s a quirk. It kind of turned me on when I heard that the president gets angry and volatile, I’m not gonna lie,” Kennedy said. “If he’s throwing a few f-bombs here and there, I kinda like it.”

Despite the joke, Kennedy was quick to assure the panel how discouraged she was with Biden’s tenure. “I’m disappointed by just about every single thing he’s done as president,” she said.

Some of Biden’s aides admitted that they feared meeting with the president alone due to his intense outbursts of anger, Axios reported on Monday. Biden apparently screams expletives at his aides, and engages in interrogation-style lines of questioning that leave them without answers – a routine that some of them call “stump the chump.”

“God dammit, how the fuck don’t you know this?” Biden reportedly told an aide during one such interrogation. “Don’t fucking bullshit me!” he reportedly warned another aide. “Get the fuck out of here!” he screamed at another.

Biden’s reported rage contradicts the kindly old man who loves ice cream that people often see in public, Axios said. Fox News host Harris Faulkner theorized that Biden’s anger likely stemmed from his increasingly old age.

“As you age, particularly up into your octogenarian years – which he’s already entered – there is a pronouncement of emotion and usually it is negative,” Faulkner mused.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

