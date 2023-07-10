Man Falls From Luxury Condo Building Onto Adjacent Roof, Dies: Report

A man reportedly fell from a luxury condo building and plummeted to his death onto an adjacent roof in New York City, according to the New York Post.

Police noted the victim’s injuries were likely from the fall, but a medical examiner is yet to determine the official cause of death, according to the New York Post. The man was pronounced dead after he was discovered, police said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Man Falls To His Death At Rocky Mountain National Park)

Man falls to his death from NYC luxury condo building https://t.co/VXPd0TzFyb pic.twitter.com/NViPRBzNiD — New York Post (@nypost) July 10, 2023

Police suggested the man dropped onto the Manhattan building from a 15-story condo next door, the Ventana, the Daily Mail reported.

The luxury condo building boasts million-dollar units, a renovated lobby and elevators and a doorman, according to the Corcoran Group, a real estate firm featuring luxury properties.

Investigators said no criminality is suspected in the man’s fall, according to the New York Post. The victim’s name has not been released as police work to notify his family members.

There have been recent incidents of people falling off buildings in New York City, whether it appears to be accidental or seemingly jumping to their death. A man reportedly jumped to his death in early May in Queens, and a 23-year-old woman was found unconscious in Manhattan after reportedly plunging to her death in June, according to the New York Post.

One of the most notable incidents was former Miss USA winner Cheslie Kryst, who jumped to her death from her Manhattan apartment in January 2022.