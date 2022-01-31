Former Miss USA Pageant Winner Dies At Age 30

A former Miss USA pageant winner and correspondent for the news program “Extra” died at the age of 30, local news outlets reported.

Cheslie Kryst, the winner of the 2019 Miss USA pageant, jumped from her Manhattan apartment building and was pronounced dead Sunday morning, WPVI-TV reported. Kryst’s family confirmed her death in a statement obtained by WPVI-TV.

Her body was found around 7 a.m. Sunday in front of her 60-story apartment building on West 42nd Street in Manhattan, WPVI-TV reported. (RELATED: ‘They Were Just Not Ready’: First Miss USA Trans Contestant Eliminated In Early Round)

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died at 30 after jumping from New York building, police said. https://t.co/Y4nJoBMaqq — CNN (@CNN) January 31, 2022

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” the statement said. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA,” the statement read. “But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague, we know her impact will live on.”

Kryst was a lawyer in North Carolina who won the Miss USA pageant in 2019 and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that same year, according to WPVI-TV.

She posted a picture of herself on Instagram on Sunday with the caption, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

