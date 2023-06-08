Video Shows Little Boy Climbing From Balcony To Balcony After Mom Fell 19 Stories From Apartment

Video shared Tuesday shows a child tiptoeing outside the railing of a 19th-floor apartment building in Kaka’ako, Hawaii, according to Hawaii News Now.

The little boy tiptoed on the ledge while clinging to the railing of the high-rise Keauhou Place before climbing inside with help from a neighbor, Hawaii News Now reported. The boy’s 38-year-old mother had fallen off the balcony in an apparent suicide attempt moments before the recorded scene, police told the outlet. Law enforcement confirmed the young boy is safe.

The mother was brought to the hospital in critical condition, according to Hawaii News Now. The boy had allegedly been crying and calling for his mother during the ordeal. (RELATED: Reality TV Star Reveals She Woke Up In A Hospital After Suicide Attempt)

The incident occurred at Keauhou Place on South Street, according to the outlet.

The Kaka’ako neighborhood has seen at least one similar incident in the recent past, Hawaii News Now reported in a separate article. A man allegedly fell to his death from the 34th-floor balcony of a building in the district in February 2019. Police identified him as 38-year-old Albert Stechmann III from Honolulu, according to the outlet. He reportedly died from several blunt force injuries.