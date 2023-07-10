‘Rip Up Joe Biden’s Green New Deal’: DeSantis Discusses Plan To ‘Embrace American Domestic Energy’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that his plan to address climate change was to “rip up” the “Green New Deal” President Joe Biden is supporting.

“Do you have a climate plan?” Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked the Florida governor.

“It’s going to be to rip up Joe Biden’s Green New Deal. I think at the end of the day, we need to embrace American domestic energy,” DeSantis told the “Varney and Company” co-host. “This could be a huge source of national security, economic vitality, it can build our industrial base.” (RELATED: Climate Czar John Kerry Says Ukraine War Is ‘Exacerbating The Problem’ On Climate Change)

Economic and energy experts have criticized Biden’s hostility to fossil fuel production, which some claim have caused higher energy prices. The Biden administration revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline in January 2021 and canceled an offshore lease sale in May 2022 after issuing new regulations for onshore drilling for oil and natural gas.

WATCH:



The Biden administration also proposed new regulations targeting stoves and other appliances using natural gas, citing a study that claims that gas stoves accounts for 12.7% of asthma cases among children.

“In Florida, we’ve actually had a huge reduction in emissions, but it was done through innovation. It was done through market forces, not command and control,” DeSantis continued, noting Biden’s push for electric vehicles. “So we’ll go about that in a much different direction than — than Joe Biden.”

Despite Biden’s push for electric vehicles, the Biden administration blocked efforts to start mining for copper and nickel near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in January, The Wall Street Journal reported. In addition, the Environmental Protection Agency made a determination Jan. 31 that would block the mining of 1.4 billion tons of copper, gold, molybdenum, silver and rhenium in Alaska in order to protect salmon.

DeSantis then took aim at the term President Joe Biden embraced during a June 28 speech in Chicago, coined by the WSJ, to describe the president’s economic policies

“I think ultimately, Biden’s policies and ‘Bidenomics’ is really about making the average person poor and reducing their standard of living,” DeSantis said.

