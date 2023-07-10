Kevin Spacey Accuser Joked About Alleged Sexual Assault After It Happened

The man who accused Kevin Spacey of drugging and assaulting him and referred to the actor as a “vile sexual predator” now admits he joked about the assault after it happened.

The unidentified man and aspiring actor alleged Spacey took advantage of him when he was seeking his mentorship. He reportedly admitted to joking with his friends about resorting to having sex with Spacey if he had a tough time finding work, according to the Associated Press (AP).

“It became a running joke and that’s me running with the joke,” the man said.

Kevin Spacey is accused of 12 sexual offences against four men. He denies all the charges and the trial continues tomorrow. This is the latest from court in London today from a witness who was a 23-yr-old aspiring actor in 2008… #bbcnews #kevinspacey @bbcnews pic.twitter.com/mEhYmFABWl — Louisa Pilbeam (@LouisapilbeamTV) July 10, 2023

The alleged victim reportedly went on to reveal he made a mockery of the incident for a “sense of catharsis.” He testified he used humor to cope with the trauma associated with falling asleep and allegedly waking up to find Spacey performing oral sex on him, the AP noted.

The male victim said he remained silent for over a decade because he feared his job in the entertainment industry would be at risk, per the outlet.

Kevin Spacey is being accused of sexually assaulting a man after he fell asleep in the actor’s London flat, as more details emerge in the third week of Spacey’s criminal trial #THRNews pic.twitter.com/pjfojQBuCK — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 10, 2023

The man is the fourth alleged victim in a sexual assault trial that centers around allegations against Spacey over incidents that took place in Britain between 2001 and 2013 when Spacey worked at the Old Vic Theatre in London, according to the AP. (RELATED: Tina Fey Claims Kevin Spacey Previously Hit On Her)

The trial consists of 12 charges including indecent assault, sexual assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, the AP noted. Spacey has denied all allegations against him and claims his accusers are looking for financial payouts while smearing his name.