Tina Fey Claims Kevin Spacey Previously Hit On Her

Tina Fey alleged during her Saturday appearance on stage for “Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival” that actor Kevin Spacey once hit on her.

During the “In Conversation” event, the famous comedian teamed up with fellow former “Saturday Night Live” star Amy Poehler for a game involving questions, according to the New York Post. When asked which famous people had hit on her, Fey reportedly named Spacey.

“This is the kind of weird thing that used to happen to me,” Fey said, according to the outlet. “One time when he was hosting ‘SNL,’ at the after-party, it was late and Kevin Spacey tried to hit on me.”

Fey went on to describe her confusion at the moment Spacey allegedly hit on her: “I was like, ‘Who is this for? Who is this little performance for?'” she said, according to the New York Post. Poehler reportedly kept the antics coming with a witty response, jokingly telling Fey she “really blew it.” (RELATED: Bill Ending Forced Arbitration In Sexual Assault, Harassment Cases Sails Through The Senate)

The disgraced actor Spacey faced heavy scrutiny during the early onset of the #MeToo movement after multiple men came forward with sexual assault allegations against him in 2017, according to Entertainment Tonight.

After describing her alleged experience with Spacey, Fey went on to discuss a failed attempt at match-making by revealing that she attempted to set up Poehler with actor James Marsden, according to the New York Post. Marsden politely declined the offer, Fey reportedly indicated.

“You were newly single, I knew he was newly single,” Fey said as she reportedly laughed about her futile effort at setting the two up with one another.

Fey left “Saturday Night Live” in 2006, and Poehler departed two years later.