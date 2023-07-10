One Video Succinctly Depicts The Robot Apocalypse

A video shared Thursday by “The Why Files” perfectly described, in horrifying detail, the major threats facing humanity thanks to the continued development of artificial intelligence.

You’ve probably heard the term “artificial intelligence” or “AI” a thousand times in the last year or so; so much so that you may have drowned it out from your psyche. For most adult humans, AI is nothing more than a new opportunity for computer nerds to make themselves cool in the metaverse, right? (RELATED: Dear Kay: I Just Lost My Tech Job … To A Robot. Help!)

Wrong. So wrong, in fact, that this line of thinking might be the most dangerous form of modern ignorance. A new video from “The Why Files” broke down everything you need to know about AI, and why it is one of the most significant threats facing our species — all from the mouth of AI itself.

It turns out that AI might be far more sentient than we humans care to realize. Yes, this means our computers and the tech around our homes might be coming to life around us. In a series of examples, hosts AJ and Hecklefish show how journalists, programmers, and developers, have all had very scary conversations with technology like Microsoft’s Bing chatbox.

The latter half of the video then breaks down precisely how AI could take over the planet, destroy humanity, and send us back to the dark ages only marginally slower than a decent-sized geomagnetic storm. (RELATED: Daily Caller’s Kay Smythe Says Society Will Be ‘Useless’ If AI Robots Take Over Journalism)

How did AJ learn about a potential robot apocalypse? Well, it turns out AI told us all about it. I highly recommend watching this video in full — it is not only terrifying, but should give you enough of a head start to prepare for an eventuality like this.

Oh, and for all of you calling this type of stuff “fear mongering,” please just know that we are all trying to prevent an “I told you” scenario from occuring in our near future.