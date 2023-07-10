‘Barbarism’: Woman Gets Hit In The Neck By Beer Bottle During Soccer Game Brawl, Dies Two Days Later

A Brazilian woman died Monday, two days after she was hit in the neck by a beer bottle during a soccer game brawl, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Twenty-three-year-old Gabriela Anelli was wounded Saturday during a soccer match brawl between Palmeiras and Flamengo supporters, The AP noted. Anelli got hit while trying to get into Allianz Parque Stadium in Sao Paulo to watch the Brazilian championship. (RELATED: Brawls, Ejections And Flying Beer: USA Soccer Clobbers Rival Country In Match Full Of Chaos, Danger)

President of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, said in a statement he was working with authorities “to avoid criminal and sad episodes like this from happening again,” according to The AP.

“Just like in the issue of racism, it is enough (of violence),” Rodrigues said. “Soccer is about passion and not a place for infiltrated criminals to act with violence.”

Brazilians “cannot accept that a 23-year-old woman be a victim of barbarism in a place that should be for entertainment,” Palmeiras said on social media. The soccer team pushed for local authorities to investigate the incident further as it damages the image of the sport in Brazil

Another fight took place on a different side of the stadium after Anelly was hit, forcing the referee to stop the game as the police tear gas was dissipating, per The AP.

In the next Brazilian championship match, there will be a moment of silence to honor Anelli.