‘Get Up, Work Hard, Be Smart’: Andrew Tate Lays Out The Basics Of A ‘Successful’ Society

Social media influencer Andrew Tate sat down with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson Tuesday and explained the basis for a successful society.

Tate told Carlson men need to have boundaries and high expectations of their female partners. (RELATED TO: Andrew Tate Sits Down For One-On-One With Tucker)

“I said as a man you shouldn’t have a girlfriend who’s a liar and a cheater and you also shouldn’t have male friends who are liars and cheaters. You shouldn’t be around dishonest people,” Tate said.

Tate continued saying that men should have “hard parameters,” “protocols” and “standards” when it comes to dealing with women.

“They don’t want men to say no,” Tate said.

Ep. 9 The Andrew Tate interview pic.twitter.com/0KKMzSVmMO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 11, 2023

Carlson asked Tate if he was advising men to find a “virtuous woman,” to which Tate agreed.

“What’s actually funny is I really believe most of the things that I’m saying were accepted by absolutely everybody 15 years ago, 10 years ago. And now it’s public enemy number one,” Tate said.

Tate said the backlash stems from his influence, and that at one point he was the “most Googled” man in the world. He added men need to be “excellent” due to the increasing competitiveness of modern society.

“It’s no longer acceptable for you to just be an average joe or below average,” Tate said. “You have to get up, and you have to work hard, and you have to be smart and interesting, and you have to be charismatic, and make some money, and be in good shape, and you have to try very hard. And unfortunately, for them, if you follow that path as a man, and you become successful in those realms, you end up being the kind of person who resists enslavement,” Tate said.

“I can’t imagine a better message than that,” Carlson said.

“So you have to argue and sit and say do these people want a happy, functioning society or do they want something else?” Tate pondered.