EMTs Transport 17 Fans To Hospital During Ed Sheeran’s Concert

Pittsburgh Emergency Medical Services attended to 17 fans who needed medical care during Ed Sheeran’s concert at the Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

EMS personnel working during the Ed Sheeran concert said they received 37 calls from people requiring medical assistance and transported a total of 17 people to a local hospital, according to a statement from the City of Pittsburgh. “The transports were for heat-related issues, some falls, one seizure, and two cardiac arrest patients,” Cara Cruz, Pittsburgh’s Public Safety information officer, wrote in a press release Sunday.

One of the victims, a stadium worker, went into cardiac arrest on the floor and credited the quick action of his fellow crew members for getting him treated and transported to the hospital.

EMS workers also reported that a paramedic from an outside agency also went into cardiac arrest while on Art Rooney Avenue. He required several shocks and life-saving attempts before being successfully resuscitated and transported to the hospital, according to the statement released by the City of Pittsburgh.

It is unclear if Ed Sheeran was aware of the situation that unfolded during his live show

The Pittsburgh area logged temperatures as high as 72 degrees during the day and low as 62 degrees that evening, according to USA Today.

An estimated 51,000 fans packed into the outdoor Acrisure Stadium to take in Sheeran’s live performance.