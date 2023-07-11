Joy Behar Says Joe Biden’s Anger Turns Her On

“The View” co-host Joy Behar echoed the words of a Fox News host by saying President Joe Biden’s anger turns her on.

Axios released a report detailing Biden’s alleged temper towards his staff, with admonitions including ,”God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!” and “Get the f**k out of here!” Fox News host Lisa Kennedy became the first to say his anger is a turn on during the Monday panel of “Outnumbered.”

“She’s [Kennedy] turned on by Biden’s anger. I am too, I kind of like it,” Behar said on Tuesday. “I do. I like that. I mean, he’s such a mild mannered, sweet guy.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Biden has used more “f-bombs” than her which makes him a “regular guy.” Behar then suggested Biden is allowed to lash out at his staffers because of his so-called “white male privilege.”

“He just blows off steam, his white male privilege it’s called,” Behar said. “Imagine if it’s a woman or a black guy doing that, not allowed.” (RELATED: ‘Don’t F*cking Bulls*it Me!’: Joe Biden Reportedly Prone To Cussing Out Aides In Private)

Co-host Sara Haines argued Biden is allowed to get angry because he is constantly criticized for his policies and for not acknowledging his youngest grandchild, who was born to Hunter Biden and former stripper out-of-wedlock.

The president’s “quick-trigger temper” reportedly comes in the form of interrogation and grilling aides until it is clear they do not know the answer to the question, according to Axios. Some aides reportedly believe not being yelled at by Biden is a sign that he does not respect them.