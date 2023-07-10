It Only Took The Media 1,326 Days To Acknowledge President Joe Biden’s Granddaughter

It only took the media 1,326 days to acknowledge President Joe Biden’s out-of-wedlock granddaughter born to his son Hunter and a former stripper.

Hunter’s fifth daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, was born to Lunden Roberts in 2018. The child’s father allegedly refused to respond to Roberts by the time the child was born. The mother then filed a paternity suit, in which DNA test results from November 20, 2019, confirmed Hunter to be the father.

Hunter, along with the rest of the Biden family, publicly ignored Navy’s existence. The president repeatedly claimed to have only six grandchildren. He and Roberts settled on a child support deal in which he paid $20,000 a month in 2020. However, the first son claimed recently he couldn’t continue to pay that amount, and payments were cut to $5,000 a month.

After Hunter attended a court deposition in June about the child support case, the media publicly acknowledged the child. The New York Times interviewed Roberts, publishing it July 1 following the revised child support agreement.

During the interview, Roberts told the Times how Hunter stopped responding to her messages by the time Navy was born, resulting in the sequence of events regarding the legal child support fight and paternity test.

New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd accused Biden of “scarring” the child by not acknowledging her in a Saturday column published by the newspaper.

“But the president can’t defend Hunter on all his other messes and draw the line at accepting one little girl,” Dowd wrote. “You can’t punish her for something she had no choice about. The Bidens should embrace the life Hunter brought into the world, even if he didn’t consider her mother ‘the dating type.’

“The president’s cold shoulder — and heart — is counter to every message he has sent for decades, and it’s out of sync with the America he wants to continue to lead.”

In Opinion President Biden “can’t defend Hunter on all his other messes and draw the line at accepting one little girl,” writes @maureendowd. “You can’t punish her for something she had no choice about.” https://t.co/RWeza5ZGJ3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 8, 2023

CNN, MSNBC, NBC News and other networks addressed the child and the family’s silence. CNN anchor Dana Bash said Monday the story is “disturbing on so many levels,” though she criticized Republicans for using the story for political purposes. (RELATED: ‘Cold Shoulder’: NYT Columnist Rips Biden Refusing To Acknowledge His Granddaughter)

“The View” co-hosts defended Biden for not acknowledging his seventh grandchild, saying he is simply following the cue of his son.

“And I agree, this is Hunter’s issue,” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “And I think that the president, who loves his family so much, I think is just following what his son has set in motion.”

During a July 5 White House press briefing, the Wall Street Journal’s Catherine Lucey asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if the president acknowledged Navy as his granddaughter. The press secretary refused to answer.

A small handful of media addressed the granddaughter early on. In May, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will have to answer to the unacknowledged grandchild during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy questioned Biden on his granddaughter in 2019 after the DNA test.

“I’m wondering if you have a comment on this report, and court filing, out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather again,” Doocy asked.