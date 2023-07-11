Haters Lose Their Minds Over Rumor Meghan Markle Will Star In Kevin Costner’s ‘The Bodyguard’ Sequel

Someone started a rumor in mid-2023 that Meghan Markle will be starring alongside Kevin Costner in “The Bodyguard” sequel, and the internet lost its freaking mind.

It appears that the rumor was started by the Daily Express, which claimed that the role was part of an attempt to save Markle’s and her husband, Prince Harry, Netflix deal. The outlet cited unlinked Australian reports to a site called New Idea, sources of which apparently said that Markle was up for the role, which was once offered to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Despite the dubious authenticity of the claims, the Twitterverse lost its freaking mind over the thought of Markle appearing in another movie. “I don’t know who had the audacity to claim that Kevin Costner was considering Meghan for The Bodyguard sequel but what a ridiculous lie! The sequel to The Bodyguard was written for PRINCESS DIANA. Kevin had a revised script on his desk the day Diana died,” one user wrote on Monday morning.

Costner, 68, is reportedly lining up the ‘I WILL BE DIANA’ Duchess of Flops for a sequel to his hit movie. He previously had talks with Princess Diana about the same role.

“Costner better be prepared to get MARKLED,” another commented. “Oh god and I loved Kevin Costner so much. This would be in an instant ban on the man,” one woman decried.

All the rest of the comments had a similar level of hyperbole behind them. It just made me wonder how much better the world would be if people had a similar response to things that actually hurt our quality of life. (RELATED: The New King Charles Penny Draws In The Most Brutal Joke Ever)

I also think Markle is an exceptional actress. If she made movies like “Sound of Freedom,” then maybe she’d recover her reputation with the 99% who really don’t like her. Just an idea.