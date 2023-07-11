‘It’s Ridiculous’: Nikki Haley Rips Trump Over Claim He Could End Ukraine War In 24 Hours

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley ripped former President Donald Trump Tuesday for saying he could end the Ukraine War in a day, claiming he was saying “crazy things.”

Trump has repeatedly called for fighting between Ukraine and Russia to cease, and said he could end the war in 24 hours. He released a statement Tuesday criticizing President Joe Biden for sending M864 155-millimeter artillery shells, known as Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM) but commonly called cluster munitions, which dispense smaller explosive weapons over an area to attack personnel and vehicles.

“I think it’s ridiculous. He knows that he can’t end the war in a day. Everybody else knows he can’t end the war in a day,” Haley told Fox News host Neil Cavuto. “He says these crazy things. It’s not true. We’ve got a realistic situation on our hands. The way to end the war is to get Putin out, it’s not to appease him. The way we end the war is to be strong and work on our alliance.” (‘END The War’: Trump Says Biden Is ‘Dragging’ US Closer To ‘World War III’ After Giving Cluster Munitions To Ukraine)

WATCH:



“When I worked on dealing with Iran at the United Nations or focused on dealing with Russia with Syria, when we had to negotiate with the Security Council in getting the largest sanctions against North Korea, we didn’t do it from a point of weakness,” Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations, told Cavuto. “We did it with a point of strength. It wasn’t just strength from the U.S., I had to strengthen the spines of the Europeans, of our friends in NATO to let them know our goal is to prevent war. The only way you prevent war is with strength.”

The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, 2022, and announced in January they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks following a December announcement that a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided to that country.

“You have to take these dictators on. You don’t run from them, and that’s what Biden has done every step of the way,” Haley said. “He’s run from Putin. That’s what dragged out this war for so long. Let’s end this war, get Putin out. We can’t sit there and run scared of every dictator or else they’re gonna keep running all over us.”

