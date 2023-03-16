‘All Shooting Must Stop’: Trump Calls For Peace In Ukraine Conflict, Says Pentagon Needs To Be Overhauled

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday “peace without delay” is needed in Ukraine, additionally calling for a “completely overhauled” Pentagon and for the Biden administration to prioritize the U.S.’ relations with world powers.

“We have never been closer to World War III than we are today under Joe Biden. A global conflict between nuclear-armed powers would mean death and destruction on a scale unmatched in human history. It would be nuclear Armageddon,” Trump said. “Nothing is more important than avoiding that nightmare. We will avoid it, but we need new leadership.” (RELATED: ‘Not A Small Thing’: Tucker Carlson Rips Lindsey Graham’s Suggestion To ‘Attack’ Russian Jets That Threaten US Assets)

Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, 2022, launching a massive attack across the latter country. The U.S. has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, and announced in January they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks following a December announcement that a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided to that country.

“Every day this proxy battle in Ukraine continues, we risk global war,” Trump said. “We must be absolutely clear that our objective is to immediately have a total secession of hostilities. All shooting has to stop. This is the central issue. We need peace without delay.”

“There must also be a complete commitment to dismantling the entire globalist neocon establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars, pretending to fight for freedom and democracy abroad, while they turn us into a Third World country and a Third World dictatorship right here at home,” Trump said. “The State Department, the defense bureaucracy, the intelligence services and all of the rest need to be completely overhauled and reconstituted to fire the deep staters and put America first.”

Trump was among candidates and potential candidates who answered a series of questions from Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, on Ukraine.

“Our objective in Ukraine is to help and secure Europe, but Europe isn’t helping itself. They are relying on the United States to largely do it for them,” Trump said in his response to Carlson.

