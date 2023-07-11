Riley Gaines Challenges Megan Rapinoe To Debate After She Says Trans Athletes Should Be Allowed In Women’s Sports

Oh, the entertainment value!

Riley Gaines, who recently joined up with OutKick to launch her own podcast, is already making preparations to provide us with grade A content. And her first project: A potential debate with an outright cringe superstar.

Appearing on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” Gaines challenged United States Women’s National Team soccer player Megan Rapinoe to a debate regarding whether or not biological men should be allowed to compete in female sports.

No longer needing to ride off the wealth and fame of USWNT because of her looming retirement, Rapinoe made the comment that transgender athletes should be allowed to play on the U.S. Women’s National Team. For Gaines, she has first-hand experience being screwed over by a transgender athlete as she lost out on NCAA swimming glory because of Lia Thomas, so it’s safe to say she’s very well aware of the negatives of allowing biological men in women’s sports.

“Had Megan Rapinoe been asked [about biological men playing on the USWNT] … while trying to advance to the height of her career, she would not have the same opinions,” said Gaines. “Because a man could easily take her place. Easily.”

The newest @Outkick contributor @Riley_Gaines reacts to @mPinoe on men pretending to be women competing in women’s athletics. More in the podcast: https://t.co/WvNDsUybBx pic.twitter.com/QjsGajEdML — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) July 10, 2023

Afterwards, Gaines then issued the challenge to Rapinoe to debate her on her new OutKick podcast, “Gaines for Girls.”

“Consider this an official invite,” challenged Gaines. “Megan Rapinoe, I would love it if you joined the new ‘Gaines for Girls’ podcast where we could have an open dialogue about the issue of men competing in women’s sports.”

Gaines also issued the same challenge to USA Today columnist Nancy Armour, who labeled ESPN’s Sam Ponder a “bigot” after she voiced her opinion against transgender athletes in female sports.

God, I would love to see a Gaines vs. Rapinoe showdown, but you know Rapinoe ain’t accepting anything.

Quite frankly, Megan Rapinoe sounds like a radical, but sometimes I wonder if she actually knows what she’s talking about. Personally, I just think it’s all a show to stay cool with her elitist left-wing friends. Plus, she’s a homosexual, so it’s not the most shocking thing in the world to see her defend anything related to the LGBTQ+ community. So not only is it a lifestyle for her, but she’s blatantly indoctrinated on the political side of the argument. (RELATED: Things Are Getting Dirty! Elon Musk Calls Mark Zuckerberg A ‘Cuck,’ Proposes ‘Literal D*ck Measuring Contest’)

So as far as a debate with Riley Gaines is concerned?

LOL! Megan Rapinoe would get rolled, dude.