SWAT Team Deployed In Las Vegas. Armed Man Was Barricaded In Hotel With Woman: REPORT

A SWAT team was deployed in Las Vegas amid reports of a domestic disturbance that turned out to be an apparent hostage situation at Caesar’s Palace Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The Las Vegas police were reportedly in a standoff with a man who was reportedly holding a female hostage in a Caesars Palace hotel room, according to Fox 5 .

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reportedly responded to a tip regarding a domestic violence incident at the hotel at around 9:15 in the morning. Upon police arrival, a man allegedly claimed to be in possession of a firearm and allegedly would not cooperate with the officers.

Police said the man was believed to have pulled the woman into the room, per Fox 5. (RELATED TO: 9 Injured In Ohio Shooting, Prompting Congresswoman To Call For ‘Significant Legislative Action’)

Something CRAZY is going on right now at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. 😳 pic.twitter.com/pEQjBn7Jjv — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) July 11, 2023

“We are aware of the security incident at Caesars Palace,” the hotel said in a statement, according to CBS 8. “Our team is cooperating fully with law enforcement officers on-scene who are handling the investigation. We refer you to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for more information.”

Guests were evacuated from the pool area by police, according to CBS 8. The pool area was reportedly shut down, but the rest of the hotel remained open.

Social media users also posted video of what appears to be the suspect throwing furniture out of the hotel room window.

Officials say the suspect has been taken into custody, and the woman is now with police, according to Fox 5.