A Classic Is Back! The First Trailer For The New ‘Wonka’ Movie Is Out And It Looks Absolutely Spectacular

Willy Wonka is back!

The first trailer for the upcoming Willy Wonka prequel movie just dropped and it looks absolutely spectacular. The film centers around the beginning of the legendary chocolate tycoon from Roald Dahl’s 1964 classic children’s book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and how he built his chocolate business into an empire.

Starring as Willy Wonka in the fantasy musical is Timothée Chalamet, who’ll be portraying the young Wonka as a determined adventurer with big dreams that revolve around … you guessed it … chocolate!

However, there will be a key difference in this film. In the 1971 movie that was based on Dahl’s novel, “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” Gene Wilder put a sinister spin on his character. But in 2023’s “Wonka,” Chalamet will portray him as more of an optimistic stand-up guy.

And though that sounds a bit corny (you can chalk it up to him not being a jaded adult yet — though he eventually becomes one, just like the rest of us), the trailer actually has the movie looking pretty solid.

WATCH:

I still remember when I was first introduced to Willy Wonka as a kid.

I was always aware of the candy, but as a young child, I had no idea that it was related to this classic book and and movie. But then one day, our teacher showed us the “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” movie.

This one:

This is how I got introduced to the golden ticket, the swag of Willy Wonka being a chocolate kingpin while dressed fresh like he was the original Prince, all of this was flashy to me as a young child. And this is when I made the connection to the actual Wonka candy and found out that the famous golden ticket was a real thing.

After that, I remember taking computer class everyday, and the teacher had introduced us to this cool Willy Wonka game on their official website where you could do all kinds of stuff (like win prizes). Since then, I’ve been hooked. I still remember buying Wonka chocolate bars in an attempt to achieve the almighty golden ticket — though I never got one.

But man, those days were fun. And since then, I’ve been hooked into the swagger of Willy Wonka and that world. (RELATED: Wrestling Is Real! The Undertaker (Yes, THAT Undertaker) Faces Off Against A Shark And Turns It Into A Scared Guppy)

So to see a new movie? In the middle of all these corny superhero and action flicks?

You better believe I’m game.

Let’s go ahead and blast “Purple Rain” for the OG. (Seriously though, tell me he wasn’t dressed like Prince)

What an icon — Willy Wonka and Prince.