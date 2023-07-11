Wrestling Is Real! The Undertaker (Yes, THAT Undertaker) Faces Off Against A Shark And Turns It Into A Scared Guppy

This settles it … professional wrestling is most definitely real.

WWE legend The Undertaker — real name Mark Calaway — was hanging out with his wife, Michelle McCool (what a “cool” last name), at the beach Sunday when a shark swam a little bit too close for comfort to Taker’s ol’ lady. And Calaway wasted no time squaring off against the beast to protect his wife.

In hilarious fashion and further adding to the Hall of Fame status of The Undertaker, the shark eventually swam away when Calaway stood up to it with zero fear. And, well, that was that. It was that simple.

As you would expect from The Undertaker … what a boss.

WATCH:

I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this “vegetation” looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby @undertaker 🦈😳kinda digging that last picture …A LOT😍#myprotector 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z9goXelzNT — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) July 9, 2023

What else would you expect from somebody who threw a guy off a steel cage (twice)?

What else would you expect from a man who came back from being buried alive?

What else would you expect from a dude who fought his own brother in a ring surrounded by fire?!

What on earth would you expect from someone who kidnapped his boss’ daughter to “dark marry” her?!?!?

I think you get my point.

There’s so many things you can take away from Mark Calaway’s shark video, but the biggest has to be how much it truly highlights the legend of The Undertaker. This dude has already done all of this iconic stuff during his time in wrestling, and in retirement, he’s doing all of this other cool jazz like tours, TV, interviews and so on — making bag after bag. And now here we go with him not just saving his wife, but facing off against a friggin’ shark to do it.

And doing this at some luxurious beach, I might add.

Like, seriously, what a G.

Oh! And for my own selfish reasons as a fan of professional wrestling, my man totally proved that it’s REAL.

…I just wanted to throw that in there.

Shoutout to Taker, man! One of the greatest of all time!