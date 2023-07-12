CNN Apologizes To Dylan Mulvaney

CNN issued an on-air apology Wednesday for misgendering TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney, a transgender person, in April, releasing special promotion cans customized with Mulvaney’s face. Conservatives accused Bud Light of snubbing its base by promoting transgender ideology. In June, Bud Light dropped out of the spot for America’s top-selling beer amid boycotts.

During a Tuesday segment about cratering Bud Light sales, CNN’s Ryan Young took to the streets to ask people what they thought about the situation.

“It’s quite simple, people just don’t want it shoved down their throat,” one man said.

"No Bud Light, because, it's like, I have grandchildren. We don't need to put that in the young kids' heads," one woman said.

“America is really split on a lot of topics, whether it comes to voting, but this Bud Light really seems to send a chasm down the middle in terms of talking to folks. We went to Nashville. We went to talk to a bar in Chicago and one bar was telling us basically they’re not going to serve it because they don’t like the way Dylan Mulvaney was treated after this whole controversy was started. He is, of course, the transgender person they were gonna sponsor and go along with Bud Light. They didn’t like how Bud Light didn’t stand by him after all of this.”

Host Kate Bolduan issued the apology for Tuesday’s segment just before the Wednesday show ended.

“Before we wrap up today, we do want to make an important note. Yesterday, in a segment about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who was featured in Bud Light’s recent campaign, she was mistakenly referred to by the wrong pronoun,” Bolduan said. “CNN aims to honor individuals ways of identifying themselves and we apologize for that error.”