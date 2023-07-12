LOL! CNN Actually Went To Kid Rock’s Bar To Investigate Whether Or Not They’re Selling Bud Light (Spoiler: They Are)

If you know me, you know I like to write about the funny — and here we go again.

CNN did a segment Tuesday morning regarding Bud Light, covering the Dylan Mulvaney backlash and how they’re also getting hit with criticism from the LGBTQ+ community (which makes this story even more hilarious).

But the funniest part from the segment has to be the fact that CNN admitted they actually sent a reporter on the road to investigate whether or not Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse (the music superstar’s bar out in Nashville) sells Bud Light — this after his video where he was seen shooting Dylan Mulvaney cans.

Last week, I wrote a blog about this exact situation, and if you remember, I contacted the steakhouse to seek comment on the matter. That’s where it should stop, because at the end of the day, it’s a business. And would you want somebody harassing yours?

Of course not, but CNN … LMAO … nothing stops these guys.

WATCH:

The left is freaking out about this CNN segment on the Bud Light debacle. “This should have run on Fox News!” pic.twitter.com/RC4fimWfFr — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) July 12, 2023

You know, I have to give CNN a little bit of credit here.

When I contacted Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse (love that name) last week, I was legitimately curious whether or not they sold Bud Light. And CNN actually delivered on that truth. But it’s still absolutely hilarious that they spent money and sent reporters to Nashville to find out if a bar was selling a beer … if a bar was selling a beer. This is journalism in 2023, baby! (RELATED: It Just Keeps Getting Laughably Worse! Bud Light Hit Again With A Wave Of Embarrassment After Another Twitter Roasting)

What a time to be alive, man.