‘What A Joke!’: Deebo Samuel Hangs Up Mid-Interview, Leading To Radio Host Going On Fiery Rant (You Gotta Hear This!)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was asked Monday about his comments that blamed the Niners losing the NFC Championship to the Philadelphia Eagles on injuries, which resulted in the superstar abruptly ending the radio interview.

Back in May, the Pro Bowler said rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s elbow injury that he suffered early in the conference championship game is the reason why San Francisco was defeated.

However, when he was asked about his comments during a CBS Sports Radio interview on “The Zach Gelb Show,” Samuel had no interest in talking about them.

“I do,” said Samuel when questioned on whether or not he still believes in what he said. “But we’re not gonna keep talking about that. I said what I said.”

Gelb pressing further, he asked Samuel about his reception in Philadelphia with the Eagles hosting the 49ers December 3, and that’s when Samuel seemingly hung up.

Then, a representative for Samuel came on the line and said, “All right, we’re good to go,” adding that the 49ers star was going to “head into camp right now.”

And that’s what set Zach Gelb on an absolute epic rant.

“We got hung up on because all we did was ask him about the quarterback situation, and then Philadelphia, and we got hung up on by Deebo Samuel? That’s a joke, an absolute joke. That’s absurd,” ranted Gelb.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel hangs up on The @ZachGelb Show after being asked about his comments following the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles. Full interview here: https://t.co/mZtvbK2sT0 pic.twitter.com/JUQpt7XcqP — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) July 11, 2023

This is a perfect example of “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

Zach Gelb asked perfectly fair questions to Deebo Samuel. After all, Deebo was the one who said it, and he only said it a couple of months ago, so there’s nothing wrong with what Gelb did here. But as you heard, Deebo didn’t give anything to Gelb … or did he?

Of course, he did. And Gelb obviously knows what he’s doing. In response to his questions, Deebo just gave him a hang up (lemons), but instead of getting clunky about it like a lot of other radio and television hosts do, he completely took advantage of it for content — going on that beautiful rant (lemonade). (RELATED: Somebody’s Getting Fired! Flyers Social Media Staffers Caught On Hot Mic Blasting Reporter For ‘F*cking Question’)

Zach Gelb … definitely the real MVP in this entire situation.