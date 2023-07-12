Somebody’s Getting Fired! Flyers Social Media Staffers Caught On Hot Mic Blasting Reporter For ‘F*cking Question’

Because of course this would happen in Philadelphia.

The City of Brotherly Love’s NHL team, the Philadelphia Flyers, currently find themselves in some boiling water because of a hot mic incident from a Tuesday virtual press conference.

The franchise held a Twitter live stream giving the media a chance at availability with newly acquired right winger Garnet Hathaway, but one question to the hockey star led to members of the Flyers‘ social media team absolutely flaming an unknown reporter — overheard on a hot mic while Hathaway was giving his answer.

Fresh off signing a two-year contract with Philadelphia, Hathaway was asked by the journalist why the Flyers were a destination while undergoing a rebuild. However, while she was asking her question, a voice was heard hammering the media member for her inquiry.

“How many times is she going to ask this f*cking question?” the voice was heard saying.

Right after, another voice was heard saying sardonically, “Flyers suck, why are you even watching?”

It didn’t take long before the Philadelphia Flyers removed the video from their social media, however, it was picked up and republished on Twitter by Lights Out Hockey.

A few hours later, the Flyers released a statement from team president Keith Jones.

No way these staffers keep their jobs after this, so if you’re a social media expert, I’d send those applications in now.

And by the way, I love how the chick in the video just blatantly says, "Flyers suck," like she doesn't work for the team. Any other city with any other person (with the exception of maybe New York City), you're going to find people extremely grateful to be in such a privileged position. But in Philadelphia … nah … they'll trash a reporter and their franchise in the same breath. Because, of course, in Philly.

