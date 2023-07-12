Man Shoots Mother Of His Child In The Face While She Holds Baby, Witness Alleges

A witness reportedly told police a Missouri man allegedly shot the mother of his baby in the face while she was holding the infant July 1, according to court documents obtained by FOX 2.

Prosecutors accused 29-year-old Deondre Powell with allegedly pulling the trigger on the woman he started a family with at a hotel complex in St. Louis County, according to FOX 2. The baby was less than a month old at the time of the alleged incident.

Mother shot while holding baby; St. Louis County man charged https://t.co/jBWJWtvUjL — FOX2now (@FOX2now) July 12, 2023



A witness told police the shooting allegedly occurred after the two got into an argument, according to KSDK. Powell reportedly fled the scene but was arrested shortly thereafter. (RELATED: Murder Suspect Tells Cops During Stand-Off: ‘You’ll Have To Kill Me’)

Deondre Powell is charged with first-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action. https://t.co/9keiNMFWvh — KSDK News (@ksdknews) July 12, 2023



“The allegations in some cases, such as this one, leave you speechless, but I will say anyone who shoots the mother of their child in the face while she’s holding their child in St. Louis County will be prosecuted with everything we’ve got,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said, according to FOX 2. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Shot Bargoer In The Head After Buying Him A Drink)

The suspect is currently incarcerated at a county jail and being held on a cash-only $250,000 bond, per FOX 2. If prosecutors get their way, Powell could face a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Missouri court records state Powell must stay at least 500 feet away from the victim, the outlet noted.