Elon Musk Announces New Artificial Intelligence Company

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk announced Wednesday the formation of an artificial intelligence (AI) company after months of speculation.

“Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality,” Musk tweeted. He also put the AI company in his Twitter bio. (RELATED: Twitter Threatens Legal Action Against Meta’s New App, Alleges Intellectual Property Violation)

Musk and the xAI team will be hosting a Twitter Spaces chat room Friday to answer questions and introduce the company, its website says. The company is separate from Twitter but will work closely with the platform to advance its mission.

Executives from xAI previously worked on artificial intelligence breakthroughs at Microsoft, Google, Tesla, OpenAI, Deepmind and other technology firms.

The Financial Times previously reported Musk’s plans to start an AI firm to challenge Open AI’s Chat GPT system, despite his repeated warnings about how the technology could destroy human civilization. In March, Musk signed a letter from AI researchers urging AI companies to pause experiments for at least the next six months.

Chat GPT has taken the tech industry by storm and Musk has repeatedly called out the program for its bias against conservatives shown by its responses to political questions.

“The danger of training AI to be woke – in other words, lie – is deadly,” Musk tweeted in December.

Musk was an early investor in Chat GPT but departed the company because of his concerns about AI.