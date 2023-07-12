Greyhound Bus Crash Kills 3, Injures More Than A Dozen

Three people died and more than a dozen were injured in an early-morning crash involving a Greyhound bus and multiple tractor-trailers, police say.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:54 a.m. Wednesday, when a Greyhound bus traveling westbound on Interstate 70 near St. Louis collided with three commercial motor vehicles, according to a press release from Illinois State Police. The vehicles were parked on the exit ramp to the Silver Lake westbound rest area. The bus was traveling from Indianapolis en route to St. Louis when the collision occurred, Greyhound spokesman Mike Ogulnick told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, adding that the bus was carrying 30 people.

Three people were killed and 14 others injured early Wednesday in a crash involving a Greyhound bus and multiple commercial vehicles, Illinois state police said. https://t.co/i2jNBvf25r — The Associated Press (@AP) July 12, 2023



Four people from the bus were flown to a local hospital via helicopter after sustaining serious injuries, while another 10 were transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to Illinois State Police. Three people were killed in the collision. No one in any of the commercial vehicles was hurt, according to the press release. (RELATED: Nearly 80 Injured As Tour Bus Collides With City Bus In Manhattan)

“We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis,” a statement from Greyhound reads, FOX 2 reported. “Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital. Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”

Investigators are still determining what caused the crash.