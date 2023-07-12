REPORT: Lil Nas X Narrowly Evades Going To Jail In Norway For Allegedly Riding A Scooter Through A Tunnel

Lil Nas X reportedly narrowly evaded being thrown in Norwegian jail, all because he allegedly rode a scooter through a tunnel.

Police in Norway stopped the famous singer after he mistakenly rode an electric scooter through a tunnel in Oslow, seemingly unaware it was strictly prohibited in the region, the Associated Press (AP) reported Tuesday, citing local media. The artist was allegedly one of four Americans who were stopped by the police. Lil Nas X was not charged or detained, according to a statement released by the local police department and posted to their Twitter account.

The police briefly closed the tunnel after the alleged incident, and reportedly spoke to all parties involved.

“Four people on scooters have lost their way into the Festning tunnel,” the police tweeted, Rolling Stone reported. “They have used large parts of the roadway, so the road traffic center has closed eastbound lanes until we can transport them out,” the tweet continued, via Google Translate.

Law enforcement seemed satisfied after reportedly speaking to Lil Nas X and the others.

“They apologized. We have escorted them out,” the police department said, according to AP.

The police did not directly identify Lil Nas X in their communication, but Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet featured an image of the star with law enforcement officers, and reported that he was among the group, according to AP. (RELATED: Fans Throw Sex Toy At Lil Nas X During Lollapalooza Set)

Lil Nas X posted now-expired images to his Instagram Story from inside the tunnel, including one that captioned, “about to go to jail in Norway,” Rolling Stone reported. The star was in Oslo for the Slottsffell music festival.