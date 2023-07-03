Fans Throw A Sex Toy At Lil Nas During Lollapalooza Set

Someone from the crowd caught Lil Nas X off guard by throwing a penis-shaped sex toy onto the stage during his performance at the European Lollapalooza in Stockholm on Saturday.

Video footage of the event shows the penis as it sailed right past Lil Nas X while he sang, and the star eyeballed it in total disbelief as it landed near his feet. The famous artist stopped singing and bent down to see what it was. He picked up the penis with a look of bewilderment and said, “Who threw the penis onstage?” as he held it up for the crowd to see.

Nobody from the crowd came forward to admit they were the ones that tossed the toy penis, and it’s unclear if anyone ever found out the identity of the culprit, according to TMZ.

The interruption garnered a few laughs and gasps from the crowd, as they took in the sight of Lil Nas X holding up a sex toy while in the middle of his set.

It is still unclear what motivated a fan to select an adult sex toy in that particular shape.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported, and Lil Nas X was able to continue his set. It doesn’t appear that anyone was injured by the penis toss. (RELATED: Fan Who Allegedly Threw Phone At Bebe Rexha Gives Shocking Reason For His Actions)

This incident comes at a time when a troubling trend of throwing objects on stage seems to have evolved. Two singers were injured as a result of things being thrown at them while they performed onstage. Bebe Rexha required four stitches above her eye. Days later Kelsea Ballerini was also hit in the face, but didn’t seem to require medical assistance at that time.