Shots Fired! Megan Rapinoe Blasts Dave Chappelle For ‘Violence’ Against Transgender People

What a joke — no pun intended (okay, maybe a little bit).

Speaking with TIME Magazine in a pre-Women’s World Cup feature, United States National Team star Megan Rapinoe said that she had an issue with each Sage Steele, Martina Navratilova and Dave Chappelle for opposing transgender women playing in female sports.

“I don’t want to mince words about it,” said Rapinoe. “Dave Chappelle making jokes about trans people directly leads to violence, whether it’s verbal or otherwise, against trans people. When Martina or Sage or whoever are talking about this, people aren’t hearing it just in the context of elite sports. They’re saying, ‘The rest of my life, this is how I’m going to treat trans people.’”

Rapinoe continued to express distaste at policies that target transgender athletes.

“It’s particularly frustrating when women’s sports is weaponized,” Rapinoe said. “Oh, now we care about fairness? Now we care about women’s sports? That’s total bullsh*t. And show me all the trans people who are nefariously taking advantage of being trans in sports. It’s just not happening.”

Rapinoe then went on to say that she would have no problem with transgender women playing on her team.

“Absolutely,” said Rapinoe regarding a transgender player being on the United States women’s soccer team. “You’re taking a ‘real’ woman’s place,’ that’s the part of the argument that’s still extremely transphobic. I see trans women as real women.”

Dave Chappelle sent culture into a frenzy in 2021 after he spoke about transgender issues in his “The Closer” Netflix special, also defending J.K. Rowling for her takes on trans situations.

How on earth can you not find that funny?

It’s like when Dave Chappelle used to make fun of white people hardcore back in the day. As a white male, I would die laughing at those jokes, because I didn’t take personal offense. I just found it as very, very, very entertaining comedy. I used to be a big fan of Chappelle back in the day, and I can tell you, the guy makes fun of everybody. People — like Megan Rapinoe — just need to relax and have a laugh. This stuff is absolutely hilarious. (RELATED: Riley Gaines Challenges Megan Rapinoe To Debate After She Says Trans Athletes Should Be Allowed In Women’s Sports)

Man … it would suck to not have a sense of humor and not be able to enjoy this gold.