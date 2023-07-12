Mysterious ‘Creature From Hell’ In Viral Video Identified

A frightening Australian bug that went viral on TikTok and dubbed a “creature from hell” has finally been identified, according to News.com.au.

A TikTok video quickly claimed notoriety by showing a mysterious insect found in early July in Laverton, Western Australia, that menacingly seemed to threaten predators with a lengthy, pointy tail.

The clip immediately reached more than 10 million views, leaving many users confused about the bug’s real identity. It eventually became dubbed as a “creature from hell,” according to News.com.au.

The blueish bug appeared to present characteristics of a praying mantis and the resemblance typical of a scorpion, showing a pair of wings and a long pointy tail that seemed to move in a “stabbing” motion. (RELATED: Viral Video Bashes ‘Careless Pregnancies’ Among Gen Z)

‘Creature from hell’ finally identified: ‘Now I’m actually scared’ https://t.co/FmoTQmNFoN — New York Post (@nypost) July 12, 2023

Entomologist and Curator of Entomology at the Western Australian Museum, Nikolai Tatarnic, solved the case by identifying the creature as a common stick insect of the Phasmatidae family.

“While most people are aware of their camouflage (i.e. looking like a stick), some species also engage in threat or startle displays (also called ‘deimatic behaviour’) to ward off potential predators,” Tatarnic said.

Tatarnic reassured the audience this type of bug follows a herbivorous diet, and regardless of its scary appearance, is not venomous.

“Phasmids are found all across Australia, but because of their amazing camouflage, they mostly go unseen,” Tatarnic concluded.

Currently, there are about 20,000 comments speculating on the bug and joking about the “amazing” nature Australia presents.

“Australia looks gorgeous but the insects carry guns and smoke cigars, never going,” a commenter wrote.

Many users joked about the appearance of the insect, which reminded them of the “face huggers” from the movie “Alien” or the enormous carnivorous plant from “Jumanji.”