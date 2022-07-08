Viral Video Bashes ‘Careless Pregnancies’ Among Gen Z

A TikToker went viral for bashing “careless pregnancies” and “baby mama and baby daddy culture,” according to a video that racked up more than 4.5 million views.

The 21-year-old TikToker reacted to a popular sound that asks online users what scams have “become so normalized that we don’t even realize it’s a scam anymore?” She dubbed the “normalization of baby mama and baby daddy culture” a scam that leads to “careless pregnancies.”

“A lot of us did not grow up with two-parent households. A lot of us did not grow up in healthy households. A lot of us did not grow up having a lot of money. So with that being said, I do not understand why my generation is so careless about pregnancies,” she said.

At one point, the TikToker blamed social media for making parenting trendy. She briefly discussed the term “content baby,” which describes individuals who monetize or gain fame online by posting about their children.

“I’m going to try to make sense of this and blame it on social media. Because parenting is literally a trend right now,” she continued. “A lot of babies that are being born right now are either ‘content babies’ or ‘Tinder babies.’”

“A lot of us know exactly what happens when two people don’t put that much thought into bringing a child into the world. Look at your parents,” the TikToker said. “We are literally living in the mental health era where people talk about their childhood trauma. Whether your parents did not want you, hated each other, or only got together because they got pregnant with you, you have seen firsthand what happens.”

“Look at what that did to you,” she continued. “Nine times out of ten, the effects were negative. So, what I’m not understanding is how you have first-hand experience of that and yet you don’t break the cycle.”

The video has racked over 1.1 million likes at the time of publication and has nearly 19,000 comments.

She went on to question why women have children with men who lie, cheat and abuse them.

“I have a question for the ladies. If he already cheats, lies, abuses, and just does you dirty in general, why do you feel comfortable having his child? Let alone having unprotected sex,” the 21-year-old said. “This is my advice to you. Don’t deal with a man that you would tell your daughter to run away from.”

She went on to ask fatherless men who grow up with single mothers why they put someone else, especially their child, through the same situation.

“To the men. This is my question for you. A lot of you grew up without a father [and] talk about how much that hurts you. So much so that you use that as an excuse to treat women like shit for the rest of your life,” the video continued. “So why is it that after seeing your mother go through hell, you decide to put somebody else’s daughter through that? You do the exact same thing to that child that your father did to you. What are you doing?”

The creator pointed out the difference between popular rappers having kids out of wedlock and young teens who work in fast-food restaurants — money.

“I know that y’all stan these rapper baby mamas. But there’s a very big difference,” she said. “If Jay Z left Beyonce when she was pregnant with Blue, she would have been fine. Why? Because she’s a billionaire. You work at Chick-fil-A and he is unemployed. What the fuck are you doing?”

The comments applauded the young girl for speaking her beliefs against trendy “baby mama” culture. One commenter said, “This gonna get them mad girlie but this is facts.”

A self-described 18-year-old single mother said in the comments, “Everybody having these babies to save relationships and they don’t realize how hard [it is].”

The creator, who boasts nearly 50,000 followers, has posted a litany of pro-abortion TikToks and anti-“careless father” videos to her page.