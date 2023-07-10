LMAO! This Announcer Who Sounds Like Mickey Mouse Will Have You Absolutely Dying Laughing (I Was In Literal Tears!)

WARNING: This will cause extreme laughter that will make your side hurt.

As I do everyday, I was going through stories to blog about. And I have an arsenal of websites that I go to in a particular order to find content (and this includes my timeline on Twitter). I ended up coming across some grade A stuff … I had like five or six tabs open ready to go through. But then I came across this absolute gem of a video — and immediately dropped everything to start writing this blog.

Well, after 15-20 minutes of recovering from my side hurting and being in literal tears with a nose full of snot from all the laughter, I got to writing.

I’m not kidding you: This is absolutely hilarious.

Let me take you down to Charlotte, North Carolina, where a Major League Soccer game took place Saturday night between Charlotte FC and FC Cincinnati. At the 23:15 mark, “The Crown” scored a goal to go up 2-0, which then resulted in Charlotte FC’s radio play-by-play voice Will Palaszczuk Mickey Mouse celebrating, which could potentially make you burst a spleen when you hear it.

So, apparently this is just what Palaszczuk does, which I find brilliant if true (I don’t watch Charlotte FC games).

It would’ve been funny either way, like if he’d gotten so excited that he just burst into a Mickey Mouse celebration by accident, but the fact that he potentially did this by design shows his stardom. After all, he’s going viral and everybody’s talking about him. This dude is about to be a superstar. I wonder if he’s thinking, “English Premier League, here I come!” (RELATED: LOL! Commissioner Rob Manfred Relentlessly Slammed With Boos So Loud At The MLB Draft That You Couldn’t Hear Him Speak)

Yeah, it would be hard to leave America, but can you imagine the paycheck working in England for a big club?

I’d ride this fame out, Palaszczuk. Get that bag!