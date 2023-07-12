REPORT: Prisoner Who Allegedly Stabbed Larry Nassar Says He Made Lewd Comment About Women’s Tennis

The prisoner suspected of stabbing disgraced sexual predator Larry Nassar said he attacked the former U.S.A gymnastics doctor after the latter made a lewd comment about women’s tennis, the Associated Press (AP) reports.

Shane McMillan, the inmate who allegedly stabbed Nassar with a makeshift weapon, told prison workers he went after Nassar for a comment he made about seeing girls play women’s tennis, a person familiar with the matter told AP. Prison cameras did not catch the stabbing because it happened inside Nassar’s cell, the outlet reported Wednesday. (RELATED: DOJ Investigation Says Why Jeffrey Epstein’s Mysterious Jail Cell Death Was Not Caught On Camera)

The disgraced pedophile was saved by correctional officers who responded to the stabbing and performed life-saving measures, a spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation. EMTs transported Nassar to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with a collapsed lung and other injuries as of Wednesday, AP reported.

Nassar was allegedly stabbed multiple times Sunday at the United States Penitentiary Coleman II in Florida. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2018 for sexually assaulting numerous U.S. gymnasts, in addition to a 60-year sentence in 2017 for possessing child pornography.

McMillan was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in 2002 for his involvement with a Wyoming methamphetamine ring. He was sentenced to an additional five years in 2006 after attacking a Louisiana correctional officer while he was being investigated for assaulting an inmate, according to court records cited by AP. McMillan had his sentence extended for 20 more years in 2011 when he reportedly attempted to kill a prisoner at a facility in Colorado.

“The BOP [Bureau of Prisons] takes seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintain the safety of correctional staff and the community,” BOP spokesman Scott Taylor told AP.

“We make every effort to ensure the physical safety of individuals confined to our facilities through a controlled environment that is secure and humane,” Taylor continued. “As we continue to pivot out of a years-long pandemic, there are still challenges to confront and opportunities to improve our agency, protect the lives of those who work for us, and ensure the wellbeing of those entrusted to our custody.”