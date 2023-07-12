The Emmy’s Snubs ‘Yellowstone’ Again In Its 2023 Nominations

The Emmy Awards dropped their list of 2023 nominations, Wednesday, and wouldn’t you know, those idiots forgot all about “Yellowstone” again.

We all know how redundant award shows are, and how embarrassing they are for people who actually enjoy them. But the bold-faced ignorance and partisanship on display from whoever chooses the Emmy nominees is really something else.

The Emmys also refused to nominate “Yellowstone” in 2022. This wouldn’t really matter if the show weren’t so popular that it revamped Montana’s economy and normalized the cowboy trend for multiple generations of the American public. It is one of the most watched, most beloved show on television.

‘1923’ Star Calls Out Awards Shows For Repeated ‘Yellowstone’ Snubs | The Daily Caller https://t.co/4Out5qlNSJ — TruthNews (@TruthNews2day) March 21, 2023

“Yellowstone” is so successful that it’s co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, got a multi-show development deal with Paramount+, and everything he’s made thus far from the deal has also been wildly successful. He really must have upset someone to be so blatantly snubbed. Quite frankly, I think that makes Sheridan even more cool and attractive.

But that doesn’t stop the Emmy’s from coming across as childish and cruel to the “Yellowstone” cast and crew.(RELATED: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Finale Leaves Viewers Screaming At The Screen, Sets Up Perfect Second Season)

Also, it is very cringe that the people who run the Emmys decided nominate a show called “Andor” (who the eff has even heard of that?) and “Yellowjackets,” literally the most unwatchable piece of crap ever, in place of “Yellowstone” or any of Sheridan’s other series.

The only shows worth a damn on the list of nominees this year are “Better Call Saul” (which finished last year??),”The White Lotus” and “The Last Of Us.” Everything else is trash, just like the people behind the Emmys.