Woman Allegedly Steals From Officer Who Collapsed On Memphis Driveway, Goes On Spending Spree

A woman allegedly robbed former Memphis police officer Mark LeSure after he collapsed and died in his driveway on July 9.

Shuntae Daniels allegedly went to LeSure’s home requesting gas money before an argument between the two reportedly broke out, ABC 24 reported Wednesday, citing an obtained affidavit.

LeSure collapsed on his driveway after fetching $10 for Daniels, according to ABC 24. He was later pronounced dead.

Daniels allegedly then proceeded to enter LeSure’s home, grabbing the former officer’s wallet and cell phone before taking the $10 he originally intended to give her, the outlet reported.

The suspect allegedly sent herself $1,500 with LeSure’s phone before going on a spending spree which included shoe purchases and salon visits, ABC 24 reported.

Police initially tried to track Daniels down to the house where the father of her child lives. She now faces charges related to aggravated burglary, identity theft, and property theft between $1,000 and $2,500, according to ABC 24. They arrested her when she walked into the homicide office to report her interaction with Lesure

LeSure’s official cause of death remains unknown and under investigation, according to The Commercial Appeal. (RELATED: Leaders In Crime-Ridden City Call For $15 Million More To Pay Cops)

She remains in the Shelby County Jail with a $100,000 bond, ABC 24 reported.