8-Year-Old Stole Car At Gunpoint, Led Alabama Cops On Chase: Police

An eight-year-old boy allegedly stole a car and led Montgomery, Alabama, cops on a chase Tuesday morning.

Officers received reports of an alleged armed carjacking before learning it involved a child, Maj. Saba Coleman said, according to WSFA.

“Whenever I realized it was a little boy I knew I had to follow them and make sure no one got hit and that he got caught,” witness “Snake” Knapp told the outlet.

Knapp, who called police, said he did not want the child “driving all over Montgomery, causing more accidents or hurting himself or hurting other people.”

Coleman said officers engaged in a pursuit, initially unsuccessful in trying to pull over the eight-year-old, who allegedly refused to stop.

The child allegedly continued evading the police before crashing into another vehicle. No one was injured in the incident, according to The Montgomery Advertiser.

Coleman said the child now faces charges related to firearm possession, robbery and attempting to elude, WSFA reported. Police arrested and transported the eight-year-old to the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.

“I think parents just really need to know where their kids are, what their kids are doing, and just talk to them about these kinds of things,” Knapp told WSFA.