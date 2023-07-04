Man Allegedly Kills Off-Duty Bus Driver And Two Dogs In Deadly Carjacking Spree

A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with allegedly shooting and killing an off-duty bus driver and two dogs during a carjacking spree Sunday, according to police reports.

At around 12:10 pm, the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) was informed of a crime in Capitol Heights, Maryland, after Dayeon Ross, 22, reportedly stole a Honda CRV at gunpoint, 7News reported. After stealing the Honda, Ross crashed it and ran into a McDonald’s parking lot, according to Fox5.

Ross then allegedly approached an Acura ILX in the drive-through lane of the McDonald’s and shot the driver multiple times while trying to steal his car, according to authorities. The driver, a 56-year-old off-duty bus driver named Kurt Modeste, was able to resist the attack and drive a short distance away but was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. (RELATED: Alleged Indiana Teen Carjacker Arrested After Woman Shot, Police Chase)

The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting and multiple carjackings on Sunday. The suspect is 22-year-old Daeyon Ross of Washington, DC. https://t.co/vLf0lEANoZ pic.twitter.com/DeXW0Df4HO — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 3, 2023

After shooting Modeste, Ross allegedly stole a Toyota Scion that was also waiting in the drive-through lane. The Scion had three Maltese dogs inside, two of which Ross reportedly shot and killed, according to Fox5. The third dog was uninjured, the outlet noted.

Police from multiple agencies, including PGPD, gave chase before Ross abandoned the Scion and stole a GMC Terrain, according to officials.

“…And [he] pointed the gun at me and said get out of the car, get out of the car,” one of the victims, who wished not to be identified, told 7News.

Shortly after the attack, Ross crashed the GMC and engaged in a shootout with a Capitol Heights officer before being captured alive.

“My officer did engage with the suspect in DC on Sheriff Road and did engage in a gunfight with the subject,” Capitol Heights Police Chief Darryl Morgan said. “Fortunately, neither parties were struck, and I’m thankful that my officer will be able to come home this evening to his family.”

Ross was charged with first- and second-degree murder, armed carjacking, assault, firearms offenses and aggravated cruelty toward an animal, among other charges, Fox5 reported. He is being held without bond in D.C. and is expected to be extradited to Maryland, per the outlet.