Dem Rep Compares John Kerry To Martin Luther King Jr.

Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania claimed Thursday that U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry is like Martin Luther King Jr. after mentioning that he was being called a “radical.”

“I think at some point, someone called you that you were carrying a far-left, radical agenda,” Dean told Kerry during a hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability. “I have to admit to you, if anybody thinks it is radical to care about the protection of this planet for future generations, sign me up.” (RELATED: ‘Here We Are Five Years Later’: Jesse Watters Mocks Greta Thunberg Over Deleted Doomsday Prediction Tweet)

WATCH:



Kerry claimed Tuesday that the war in Ukraine was making it harder to address climate change, citing damage to infrastructure that released so-called greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, noted on his Fox News show in December that Kerry and other prominent climate change activists, including Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, used private jets on multiple occasions.

“It reminds me of Martin Luther King in the ‘Letter from Birmingham Jail,’ when he was called a radical, and an extremist,” Dean continued. “He said, wasn’t Jesus a radical for love? So I embrace the term radical whenever I’m attacked that way when I’m focused on something so worthy.”

During the hearing, Republicans on the subcommittee pressed Kerry over his use of private jets and his refusal to call Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator.

