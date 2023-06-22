‘Here We Are Five Years Later’: Jesse Watters Mocks Greta Thunberg Over Deleted Doomsday Prediction Tweet

Fox News host Jesse Watters mocked environmental activist Greta Thunberg Thursday over her prediction that the world would end if fossil fuels weren’t stopped in five years.

Thunberg posted the prediction that the world would end if fossil fuel use wasn’t halted within five years, on June 18, 2023. She deleted the tweet sometime in March. (RELATED: ‘You Can Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your Arse’: Greta Thunberg Flames Global Climate Summit, Leads ‘Blah Blah Blah’ Chants)

“We’re all about to die. You heard that right. The world is ending. It was a hell of a run,” the Fox News host said. “Apparently humanity only has like four and a half hours left until we are all extinct. Nothing we can do about it. Greta Thunberg said so.”

“A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years,” the deleted tweet read.

WATCH:



Watters played a video clip of Thunberg’s 2019 rant at a United Nations climate conference.

“Five years ago Greta shared this bold prediction, ‘A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years,’” Watters said. “Here we are five years later on the day. Sun came up this morning but, like I said, couple hours left. But this isn’t the first time the kid has exaggerated a little.”

Police reportedly carried away Thunberg Monday during a protest aiming to disrupt the operation of oil tankers in Sweden.

