REPORT: Jimmie Allen Countersues Woman Accusing Him Of Sexual Assault

Famous singer Jimmie Allen is reportedly countersuing a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her, and is insisting she consented to video-taping their sexual encounter.

Allen filed legal documents in which he alleged the woman, referenced as Jane Doe, was aware of a video camera being set up to record their sexual encounter, and that she completely consented with all aspects of their intimate time together, according to TMZ. Allen’s court documents alleged Jane Doe was “fine” with the recording and refutes all claims that a sexual assault took place, the outlet reported.

“As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me,” Allen said in a statement announcing his countersuit, according to TMZ.

Black country music star Jimmy Allen facing rape and sexual assault allegations brought by former day to day manager. He says it was consensual and has been for two years. When will they learn? Could it be they don’t want that Black man to do country music? Or nah? pic.twitter.com/Arw34oRYZa — The Huntress (@lisaCrosley1) May 13, 2023

Allen alleged he and Jane Doe were kissing on the balcony of his Las Vegas hotel room and that he asked her if he could set up a camera, to which Jane Doe purportedly agreed, TMZ reported.

Allen said they had unprotected sex inside the hotel room, according to the outlet. He said the camera was running and that it was in plain view on a shelving unit at the foot of the bed, TMZ reported. (RELATED: ‘I’m A Big Flirt’: Kevin Spacey Dismisses His Alleged Victims)

Jane Doe previously alleged the camera was concealed and that Allen forced their sexual encounter. She sued Allen for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress, according to Variety.

Allen’s countersuit alleged he fell asleep after sex and woke up to find Jane Doe had left, and had taken his phone with her, according to TMZ.

He reportedly believes she mailed it to the police and has alleged he still doesn’t have the device back, so he’s coming after the woman for damages, according to the outlet.