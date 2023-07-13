Give Me A Break! LeBron James Hilariously Announces That He’s Coming Back For A 21st NBA Season (No Duh)

This guy LeBron — always with the attention-seeking.

If you remember back during the NBA Playoffs after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, LeBron James “admitted” during a media session that he was considering retirement.

Well, LeBron has apparently decided on what he’s going to do, hilariously announcing Wednesday night at the ESPYs that he will be coming back for a 21st season.

Like we didn’t already know this, what a joke.

The self-proclaimed “King” made the announcement when he was accepting the award for the Best Record-Breaking Performance of 2022, which commemorated LBJ becoming the NBA’s all-time scorer after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the No. 1 spot.

“When the season ended, I said I wasn’t sure if I was gonna keep playing, and I know a lot of experts told you guys what I said, but I’m here now speaking for myself,” said James. (RELATED: Dick Vitale Reveals He Has Vocal Cord Cancer)

“In that moment, I’m asking myself if I can still play without cheating the game. Can I give everything to the game still? Truth is, I’ve been asking myself this question at the end of the season for a couple years now. I just never openly talked about it.”

“I don’t care how many more points I score or what I can and cannot do on the floor. The real question for me is ‘can I play without cheating this game?’ The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done.”

“Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

WATCH:

“Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.” Go off, Bron 😂 pic.twitter.com/4X1Fqs0PqX — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2023

Yes, lucky us.